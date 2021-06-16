Aerie by American Eagle opens three-storey flagship store in Hong Kong

A sub-brand owned by American Eagle, Aerie celebrates women of all shapes and sizes, and challenges the impossible standards of beauty in today’s fashion industry. Now opening a three-storey flagship store in Central, the brand offers a range of intimates, apparel, swimwear, and activewear – all designed to advocate body positivity and self-empowerment.

For the launch, visitors will be able to browse through items from American Eagle, as well as Aerie’s beautiful 2021 spring/summer collection that’s filled with florals and animal prints to help you get into the positive vibes of summer. From apparel that focuses on light and breezy pieces made to be worn all summer long to comfortable but stylish activewear and swimwear, along with beautiful intimates that will give you all the ‘support’ you need, there’s something for everyone.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of Aerie in Hong Kong, Common Ground Coffee (19 Shing Wong Street, Central; 9am-6pm) has been transformed into Aerie Cafe for the month of June. Visit the cafe with your best gal pals and sip on artisan coffee with a $10 discount when you follow @AerieHK on Instagram and subscribe to Aerie’s e-newsletter for all the latest updates on all kinds of special offers. Coffee and shopping? Yes, please!

