Aesop opens a new Hollywood Road retail store

Australian skincare brand Aesop has launched a brand-new retail store in Central, just a few steps away from their original location on Hollywood Road. Taking over Tom Dixon’s old space, the new store boasts a bright, plant-filled aesthetic, as well as two facial spa rooms upstairs.

Featuring sweeping curves and clusters of green, the shop floor has been designed to reflect Hong Kong elements that one would see out and about in the neighbourhood, such as warm beige tiles – reminiscent of the ones used on the Hong Kong Cultural Centre – and a bespoke neon sign. As with all Aesop locations, the central basin area is a main focal point, and the Hollywood Road store’s is crafted to integrate stone- and tile-work, greenery, and brass shelving that represents bamboo scaffolding – much like the sights of our city outside.

Instead of having a fragrance armoire like in some of their other stores, Aesop Hollywood Road has an open fragrance bibliothèque, including a hidden infusion chamber where guests can spritz their clothes with a fragrance and hang it within to get a more intense olfactory experience.

The crowning jewel of this store, however, is its facial spa facilities. All other local locations only have a single facial suite, but Hollywood Road has two. Joining the ranks of the Gough Street, Fashion Walk, and Harbour City stores, Hong Kong now has the largest number of Aesop facial spas globally.