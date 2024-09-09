Apple iPhone 16 Hong Kong: Release date, prices, colours, and everything you need to know

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods at their launch event that took place on September 10, 1am Hong Kong time. Whether you're looking for an upgrade or simply curious about all the hype, we've gathered all the most important info for you right here – from the release date and pricing in Hong Kong to new features, colours, and more.

When will Apple's iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max be released in Hong Kong?

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will start from 8pm (HKT) on September 13, with the devices officially available from September 20 onwards.

How much will the new iPhone 16 series cost in Hong Kong?

Prices will vary with each model. For iPhone 16, prices start from $6,899, while the iPhone 16 Plus will set you back $7,699 and up. For iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, prices go from $8,599 and $10,199, respectively.

What colours and sizes are available for the iPhone 16 series?

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in four colours – ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. And just as predicted, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white, natural, and a new desert titanium.



In terms of size, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature a 6.1- and 6.7-inch display, respectively. The Pro Max model will have a larger 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen.

What are the new features of the iPhone 16 series?

Of course, a new phone means new functions. The iPhone 16 models are equipped with A18 chips that will deliver faster performance, Apple Intelligence features such as a writing tool, customisable emojis, enhanced photo editing functions; a multifunctional action button, and more.

And yes, the Apple cameras are getting new upgrades too. On top of a new advanced camera control with a sliding function, the iPhone 16 features a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 48MP ultra-wide camera that allows you to shoot in 120 mm with the 5x Telephoto camera and take 4K videos at 120 frames per second.

Since Apple Intelligence currently only supports English, the feature will be available in the US in October, before rolling out in other selected countries in other languages.

What about the new Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4?

Apple Watch fans will be delighted to know that the Apple Watch Series 10 has brighter screens and bigger displays. It is their thinnest model yet and is available in new jet black, rose gold, and silver. For audio enthusiasts, new AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro can be pre-ordered from today and will be available on September 20.

