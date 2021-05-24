Casetify releases new collection with renowned British artist David Shrigley

Casetify is known for its many collaborations with different brands and artists, and this new collection might just be the best one yet! Joining hands with renowned British visual artist David Shrigley, who is known for his simple yet distinctive drawing style and satirical commentary, the new collection will feature special tech accessories with some of the artist's most well-known art pieces as well as never-before-seen works.

More than 10 different designs are available – each one retailing at $319 and up – with options for shoppers to personalise their own case with colours and case types. Apart from the artist’s authentic illustrations on each case and catchy Shrigley phrases like ‘we will probably be ok’ and ‘fashion is stupid”, shoppers can also make their case 100 percent unique with Shrigley’s howling wolf phone case which allows you to add a line of customisable text – so you can add names, monograms, lyrics, swear words, or basically whatever you want.

Other funky designs in the collection range from cheeky personal mottos reminding you to ‘work hard, play hard, and eat a huge pizza’, or to ‘stay home avoid new experiences’. The full accessory lineup ranges from popular iPhone cases, with matching Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, grip stands, wireless chargers, laptop sleeves, and crossbody bags, priced at $279 and upwards. The collection is available from May 25 on www.casetify.com/david-shrigley.

