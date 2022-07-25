Catch two world-class jewellery shows in Hong Kong this summer

Whether you're getting ready to pop the question, or just shopping to treat yourself to some dazzling jewellery, don't miss the twin jewellery shows happening in Hong Kong this summer. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 38th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and eighth Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will run from July 29 to August 2 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) – HALL3.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Trade Development Council

The twin jewellery shows will open to the public and showcase over 430 exhibitors, including brands from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Singapore. Jewellery lovers can shop and browse through a plethora of precious items on display. Get to see the innovative jewellery creations from a number of Hong Kong designers from Asia Pacific Creator Association, and head to the special Italian pavilion where 20 exhibitors will display their crafts.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Trade Development Council

Some of the pieces on display will make their appearance in Hong Kong for the first time. Browse through Hong Kong International Jewellery Show’s seven highlighted zones which will showcase the World of Glamour, Fine Jewellery, Antique and Vintage Jewellery, Silver and Finished Jewellery, Tools and Equipment and Packaging, Watch Avenue, and Jewellery X Creativity.

Must-see displays include the flower-shaped jewels from Zuri Jewelry Company Limited’s (booth 3D-D16) Secret Garden collection inspired by the masterpieces of impressionist painter Claude Monet; the Spring Miracle.Bee collection featuring 18K white gold diamond earrings from Dai Sun Jewellery Company Limited (booth 3G-A10); and jadeite cabochon and diamond earrings from On Tung Company (booth 3E-F02). Those looking for wedding jewellery can check out the 18K yellow and white gold diamond with natural golden South Sea pearl necklace and brooch from Wing Hang South Sea Pearl Company Limited (booth 3E-C16) and the Calla Lily Pure Gold collection from Just Gold Company Limited (booth 3E-D02).

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Trade Development Council

If you’re into customised and bespoke creations, drop by at the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, where a series of exhibits will focus on loose diamonds in various cuttings along with coloured gemstones and pearls from different origins. Visitors can choose their favourite diamonds, gemstones and other jewellery materials and then match them with different accessories to design and make their own unique jewellery items.

Must-see displays include a pair of pink morganite from RMC Gems Limited (Booth 3F-F04), with a magnificent pear-shaped cut, and a uniquely shaped diamond ring set with a purplish-red Sri Lankan ruby and a vivid bluish-green Zambian emerald from Dynamic International (Booth 3D-B02).

Special jewellery items will also be put for auction. The interesting ‘Jewellery Smart Bidding’ session will auction pieces, including 18K colour diamond earrings and ring collection, and an 18K South Sea white pearl and diamond pendant. You can bid on your favourite items starting at 90 percent off of the original retail price.

Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Trade Development Council

If you want to learn more about the art of jewellery, there will be a series of talks and discussions. Topics include ‘Diamond, Arts and Science’, ‘The Creation and Appreciation of Jewellery’, ‘The Tradition and Future of Craftsmanship’, and ‘Why Choose Sustainable Pearls’. Enthusiasts who want to craft jewellery can join the special handmade rose earrings workshop.

Attendees will also get the chance to win excellent prizes. Purchases of more than $1,000 in a single receipt can redeem a coupon and get a chance to win prizes like the gold tiger ornaments and a Bijoumontre Petit Series wristwatch.

The ticket price will cost $100 per person but register on this link today and get your free admission and enjoy tons of great deals and limited-time discounts on-site.