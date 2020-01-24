Cathay Pacific’s International Chinese New Year Carnival cancelled

Chinese New Year is approaching, but the Wuhan coronavirus doesn’t care about traditions. As panic grows internationally for the unfortunate outbreak, the Hong Kong Tourism Board has announced the cancellation of Cathay Pacific’s International Chinese New Year Carnival. The decision comes after “careful consideration of the need to protect the health and safety” of local Hongkongers, visitors, as well as the performing groups, exhibitors, and staff members.

Fair enough. Don’t forget to wear a mask and make sure to clean your hands often during your CNY festivities, everyone!

2020 Cathay Pacific International Chinese New Year Carnival (Cancelled)

Location: West Kowloon Cultural District, Art Park

Planned date: January 25-28, 2020

Hong Kong Tourism Board visitor hotline: 2508 1234 (extended service hours: 9am-9pm)