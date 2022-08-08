Known to many as the Venice of Hong Kong, Tai O is an old fishing village that serves as a stark contrast to the hustle and bustle of the modern city – hence, it's one of the most popular destinations for city dwellers to visit on the weekend for a quick getaway. Aside from picturesque sceneries and historical colonial buildings, Tai O also offers a ton of delicious street bites that will keep you fuelled throughout the day. And, you can do it all on a budget too. Follow our Cheap Eats: Tai O Edition video as we take on the challenge of eating our way around Tai O with just $100!