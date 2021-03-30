Cup Noodles Museum Hong Kong officially opens in Tsim Sha Tsui

The wait is finally over – Japanese ramen brand Nissin's famous Cup Noodles Museum has finally arrived in Hong Kong! Setting up shop at China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, the museum offers Hongkongers a chance to 'travel' to Japan on a creative, interactive, and most importantly, a fun journey! The Hong Kong venue spans across a 10,000sq ft space and features Insta-worthy spots, the debut of a global-exclusive workshop, and two popular workshops from the original museum in Osaka, Japan.

My Cupnoodles Factory workshop

The new world-exclusive 'My Granola Factory' ($60 per 30-minute session) workshop will allow visitors to learn about the story and process of creating the brand's granola products, while the two classic workshops – My Cupnoodles Factory ($60 per 30-minute session) and Demae Iccho Factory ($120 per 90-minute session) – will allow visitors to personally design their own instant noodles from the ingredients used to its packaging.

Design your own cup noodle from its packaging to the ingredients!

Time Out Hong Kong's very own instant noodles made at the Demae Iccho Factory workshop

Visitors can now make advance bookings online for workshops on cupnoodles-museum.com.hk. For public health and crowd control purposes, only the My Cupnoodles Factory and My Granola Factory will be open for bookings. The Demae Iccho Factory will welcome ticket holders from mid-April onwards. Aside from workshops, visitors can also drop by the gift shop and browse through a variety of exclusive souvenirs, gift sets, and more. Rare Nissin-themed toys and collections are also on display at the shop.

Nissin-themed toys and products on display at the gift shop

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!