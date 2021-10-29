Hong Kong
Timeout

Disney LIGHTYEAR
Photograph: Courtesy Disney/Pixar

Disney and Pixar reveal new teaser trailer for Toy Story spin-off Lightyear

The movie is slated for release in the summer of 2022

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Fans of the Toy Story franchise are in for a real treat as Disney and Pixar have recently released a teaser trailer for Lightyear, an animated film that tells the definitive origin of Buzz Lightyear – the fictional space ranger who inspired the toy that we all know and love.

Brought to you by award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, along with producer Galyn Susman of Toy Story 4, the animation film will feature the voice of Chris Evan as Buzz (Sorry Tim Allen, but who better than Captain America?).

The trailer, set to the stirring soundtrack of David Bowie’s Starman, shows Buzz blasting off into the galaxy inside a spaceship and taking on space missions, before eventually donning the iconic white, purple, and green spacesuit. Though the clip abruptly ended (much to our annoyance) before Buzz could finish his legendary catchphrase, the trailer certainly hit a nostalgic chord with all of us who grew up with the Toy Story franchise.

The film is scheduled to be released in Hong Kong cinemas during the summer of 2022, so mark it on your calendar!  

