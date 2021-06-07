Dominique Ansel opens new flagship bakery at H Queen’s

And here are five of the creative items you can try at the new shop in Central

Award-winning French-American pastry chef Dominique Ansel, otherwise known as the creator of the cronut, first established himself in Hong Kong with Dang Wen Li by Dominique Ansel at Harbour City in January 2020. He also held a successful pop up at IFC last December, so it was only a matter of time before he set up shop on the Island side with a brand new flagship store at H Queen’s in Central. The new venue is a whopping 3,000sq ft space, complete with its own in-house kitchen, which makes fresh pastries, desserts, savoury bites and other baked goods every day.

To celebrate the opening of their flagship, Ansel and his Hong Kong team have created brand new items alongside items Ansel brought in from overseas and other signatures for Hongkongers to try. Here's five of them to get your pastry-loving paws on from June 7 onwards!

Frozen S'more

As one of Ansel's New York creations, the Frozen S'more makes an exclusive appearance at the H Queen's shop for a limited time. Available for only two weeks, the s'more is made up of homemade vanilla ice cream dipped in crisp chocolate feuilletine before it is enveloped in honey marshmallow and torched on a smoked willow wood branch for extra campfire feels.

Hong Kong satay beef peanut

This new savoury bite takes inspiration from the classic Hong Kong cha chaan teng dish of satay beef noodles and transforms it into a peanut-shaped waffle filled with tender satay beef in a rich homemade peanut sauce with a little kick of spice.

BLT sandwich

The classic BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato) sandwich is another savoury addition to the menu at Dominique Ansel and this one is made with crispy maple candied bacon, romaine lettuce, and sliced fresh tomato, between two slices of homemade brioche spread with fragrant aioli.

Sea salt croissant toast

Designed as a simple bread to eat at home, the new – crispy on the outside, soft on the inside – croissant toasts are packaged as a loaf for customers to slice and toast as they please. The sea salt croissant toast uses British sea salt to accentuate the buttery fragrance of the pastry. The dough is folded to form a total of 81 layers and then baked in a rectangular shape, revealing the beehive-like pattern of the croissant when sliced.

Maple croissant toast

For those who love a little sweetness, the maple croissant toast uses natural maple syrup to add a deep roasted flavour and fragrance to the pastry. The toast is then formed into a cylindrical shape with a crisp and flaky croissant exterior and a soft, light and airy centre.

The new Dang Wen Li by Ansel shop is located at Shop 2, G/F, H Queen's, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central.