Jonetz Market Peak Galleria
Photograph: Courtesy Don Don Donki/Jerry Ling

Don Don Donki reaches new heights with new opening at The Peak

Take a peek inside the Japanese mega chain's newest store, or should we say food market?

Fontaine Cheng
Hot off the heels of new branches in Central and Tseung Kwan O, Japanese megastore Don Don Donki has opened yet another location at The Peak. The newest outlet is the brand's first Yatai-style store concept (small Japanese food stalls) and covers a smaller space than its sister stores at just over 2,000sq ft with some outdoor seating, and opens daily from 10am to 10pm.

Named ‘Jonetz Market’, the new store hopes to bring a Japanese festival atmosphere to the Peak Galleria and operates over 25 delicatessen booths with more than 120 popular Japanese dishes for visitors to try, so you can go from stall to stall sampling tasty Japanese bites as you go. And you thought you got the Don Don Donki jingle out of your head!

Highlighted dishes include exclusive Jonetz Market items such as Japanese chicken karaage seasoned with salt and seaweed, corn soup, wasabi mayo and more; Kagoshima beef and cheese or beef rice balls; American-style corn dogs, Hokkaido cream dorayaki, chocolate-covered bananas, and Premium Malts beer to wash it all down. Other featured dishes include Don Don Donki favourites of sushi, oden, yakitori, takoyaki, and other popular Japanese food items.

The store is also offering special edition items including octopus cards with a suitable Don Don Donki collectable. During this opening period, a series of time-limited activities and giveaways will launch for hungry shoppers. Join the events and hang up your hopes on the Japanese wishing board, watch live balloon twisting, or grab the kids and take snaps with Donki’s penguin mascot 'Donpen' (December 19 and 20 from 12-6pm).

Jonetz Market Peak Galleria

No. 112-113, 1/F, Peak Galleria, 118 Peak Rd, The Peak

