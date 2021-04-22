Drink better and help save the world, one percent at a time

April 22 will mark another year of commemorating Earth Day, an annual event where climate change and other environmental issues take centre stage. Joining millions of people worldwide to celebrate the global movement is Hong Kong beverage company Double Haven, creators of craft beers and Dragon Water spiked seltzers. To celebrate Earth Day, Double Haven became Hong Kong's first beverage company to join the 1% For The Planet initiative by pledging a percentage of their revenues to create a positive environmental legacy.

Established in 2002 by Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and Blue Ribbon Flies founder Craig Mathews, 1% For The Planet is an international organisation whose members contribute one percent of their annual sales – or salaries for individual members – to support environmental causes. Today, the organisation has provided more than $265 million to nonprofit partners that encourage sustainability and protect the earth's land, forests, rivers, and oceans. "We want to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the incredible environment that Hong Kong's country parks and beaches have to offer, but also, to be actively involved in preserving and protecting that environment," shares Double Haven's CEO Leigh Powrie. "By joining 1% For The Planet and giving one percent of our revenue to environmental nonprofits, we are working to be part of the solution, not the problem," she adds.

Named after a protected area in Yan Chau Tong marine park, Double Haven produces products that they are passionate about and uses their business as a platform for good. "At Double Haven, our environmental footprint is considered in all decisions," states Double Haven co-owner Scott Powrie. "Whether it is forgoing glass bottles for more recyclable can packaging, making our T-shirts from sustainable materials (RPET), or working with manufacturers to select processes that do the least harm – we are actively trying to find ways to do better, one percent at a time," he adds.

In recent decades, Asia has become an emerging area of economic development and trade, which in turn, also created significant imbalanced environmental effects on the planet. "We hope that Asian producers will lead by example, becoming the innovators and caretakers of our global ecosystem through better practices and committing to placing the planet on equal footing to profits," says Powrie. Double Haven aims to create an industry where sustainability and environmental protection will become part of everyday boardroom discussions.



For more information about Double Haven and its products, visit doublehavenbrewing.com and dragonwater.com.

