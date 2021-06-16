Enjoy the month-long Chablis wine tastings and deals in Hong Kong this summer

Discover various Chablis wines this month in 27 wine shops and 17 online stores in the city

For thirst-quenching crispness, aperitif, and fresh summer sippers, look no further than Chablis wine.

It's officially summer in the city, and though we have occasional rain showers, the weather is hot and humid and calls for invigorating activities that will help beat the warm weather. Aside from water activities near the beach or dining in air-conditioned restaurants, cold and refreshing drinks help us stay cool during the sweltering heat. For thirst-quenching crispness, aperitif, and fresh summer sippers, look no further than Chablis wine.

Catch tasting sessions and wine deals in 27 wine shops and 17 online stores in Hong Kong, featuring 30 domains of Chablis wines I Photograph: Photograph: Courtesy Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB)/Julia Broad

Chablis (shah-blee) wines are made from the Chardonnay grape variety that comes from the northern part of the Bourgogne (Burgundy) region in France, between Paris and Beaune. Petit Chablis and Chablis appellations rarely use oak-ageing, resulting in crisp wine with deep flint-like minerality and salinity accompanied by floral aromas, citrus notes, and fresh and balanced acidity. The minerality and acidity in Chablis wine make it an excellent wine for food pairing. It's a great match for seafood, and to pair with Western or Asian dishes, any kind of cheeses, fried food, and even spicy dishes.



Chablis (shah-blee) wines come from France, in the northern part of the Bourgogne (Burgundy) region I Photograph: Courtesy Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB)/Aurélien Ibanez



To celebrate the arrival of summer, the Bourgogne wine region invites Hongkongers to discover a range of Chablis wines for the whole month of June. Catch tasting sessions and wine deals in 27 wine shops and 17 online stores, featuring 30 domains of Chablis wines.

Drop by for the scheduled tasting sessions at Burgundy etc, Corney and Barrow, Enoteca, GDV Fine Wines, Grand Wine Cellar, House of Connoisseur Limited, L'Impératrice, Ponti Wine Cellars, Rare and Fine Wines, The Wine Guild, and Wine Shop Asia. And don't miss a chance to discover the diversity of Chablis wines available online or in-store at Cuvées, Wine Warrior, Kerry Wines Limited, Links Concepts, ORD Fine Wines Group, and Toast For Wine.

Beat the summer heat with a refreshing bottle of Chablis wine I Photograph: Courtesy Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB)/Julia Broad

Whether you're preparing a feast at home, heading out for a fun boat trip or a sun-soaked day by the beach, or planning a fun picnic near Hong Kong's majestic waterfalls, complete your experience with a refreshing bottle of Chablis wine to beat the summer heat. The month-long promotion will feature easy-drinking Petit Chablis to premium Chablis Premier Cru and Chablis Grand Cru.

Visit this link for the complete tasting schedules and a list of wines on offer.

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB)