Get Cashback when you shop and spend with ShopBack

Whether you’re looking for clothes, electronics, jewellery or food, you can find just about anything you need at the vast array of stores across Hong Kong. But why not save a little cash on things you were going to buy anyway? Enter ShopBack, Asia-Pacific’s leading Cashback platform.

Founded in 2014, ShopBack now rewards over 38 million shoppers across 10 countries, from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia. Now, shoppers in Hong Kong can also shop smarter by using the platform.

To start earning money on your purchases, simply register an account through the ShopBack App or website - Time Out Hong Kong readers can now get $30 in cash rewards when they sign up to ShopBack as a new user with the referral code “TO30”. New users can enjoy up to 10 percent Cashback from bookings in Klook from May 15 to 31.

After completing the easy, breezy sign-up process, you can immediately browse through over 350 merchant partners and access exclusive Cashback deals. Whether you’re a fashionista who loves Farfetch, Net-A-Porter, and Love Bonito, a foodie who regularly orders from Deliveroo, foodpanda and KFC, or a tech-head seeking the next hot gadget from Apple, Dyson, Foreo, or ElecBoy, you’ll quickly earn cash back when you shop these retailers on ShopBack. The best part? You’ll still be able to access any relevant merchant offers and bank promotions while earning Cashback, so you’ll be able to earn up to three types of rewards from each order when you purchase through ShopBack.

Simply access the merchant page directly from the ShopBack App or site and make your purchase. Within two days, ShopBack’s smart system will track and verify your purchase with the merchant, and your Cashback status will be confirmed. After reaching a minimum Cashback value of $50, users can withdraw their Cashback cash savings directly to their Hong Kong bank account.

Ready to travel again? ShopBack rewards you with more Cashback when you book your hotels, flights, and travel experiences! Enjoy special CashBack rewards with ShopBack’s travel partners every Tuesday in May – get these dates in your diary!

May 16: Get 4.5 percent Cashback when booking flights with Trip.com and 11 percent on Expedia

May 23: Get 10 percent Cashback on hotels through Booking.com and 3 percent on flights booked through Trip.com

May 30: Get up to 14 percent Cashback on Trip.com

On May 15, shoppers can enjoy up to three percent Cashback with Apple and receive up to 20 percent Cashback on iHerb products from May 13 to 15 and 20 percent on Net-A-Porter clothes and accessories. Beauty aficionados won’t want to miss the chance to get 24 percent Cashback when they shop for skincare and cosmetics from Lookfantastic from May 13 to 15.

