Get ready to fly to new heights with Flight Level Hong Kong

Travel may be temporarily off the cards, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fly. At Hong Kong’s modern aviation ground school and academy Flight Level, you can experience the magic of flying a plane with their state-of-the-art PA-28 motion simulator and take to the skies virtually. Made for aviation enthusiasts and aspiring pilots alike, Flight Level offers multiple degrees of flight training that allow you to fly to new heights and guide you towards your customised pilot career.

A pilot-to-be and flight instructor

Perfect for beginners, you can enjoy the exhilarating experience of flying the skies with your feet firmly on the ground in Flight Level’s 90-minute simulated trip ($ 1,300 per session) over the world’s most amazing cities. Treat yourself to an immersive flight or gift it, and share this fun and unique experience with friends and family.

Inside the simulator

The ‘Introduction to Aviation’ motion flight simulator experience requires no prior background or experience, and includes two online lessons before potential pilots go through a pre-flight briefing on the day. From there, the immersive flight simulator experience begins, giving you the chance to sit in the captain’s seat, strap in, and get to grips with the realistic aircraft controls. Fully qualified commercial pilots will guide you as you practice taking off and landing safely in a flight simulation that offers synchronised real motion environment as you fly through the scene shown on the simulator’s visual display, followed by a post-flight debriefing to complete the experience.

The PA-28 motion simulator

Budding pilots who wish to take training further can take on Flight Level’s personalised and flexible flight learning programmes designed and conducted by certified and licenced flight instructors, and based on the individual’s knowledge of aviation. Together with their fleet of passionate and experienced pilots, that guide you through the whole process, you can earn your private pilot license within three months. For those hoping to embark on worldwide pilot career opportunities, an additional 15 months of training is required. Flight Level offers programmes for Private Pilot License (PPL), Commercial Pilot License (CPL), and online theory with training courses in Hong Kong led by Australian licensed flight instructors. Overseas flight training is conducted in Exeter, UK or Melbourne, Australia.

For more information on the flight simulator experience or professional pilot training, visit flightlevel.com.hk and fly today.

Flight Level

Unit 301, Gravity, 29 Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Hong Kong

3619 5192 / 9619 9073

Enquiries@flightlevel.com.hk

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Flight Level Hong Kong