Timeout

H&M keith haring
Photograph: Courtesy H&M

H&M drops new streetwear collection featuring iconic prints by Keith Haring

Giving you all the summer vibes you need

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Keith Haring is one of the most influential names in the street and pop art world. Even after more than 30 years of his passing, Haring’s symbolic works – which often has an underlying social message beneath the bold lines and bright colours – still generate plenty of buzz in modern pop culture with art exhibitions and fashion collabs.

This summer, we’ve got our eyes on H&M’s upcoming streetwear collection. Taking Haring’s instantly recognizable imagery and adding them to everyday garments, the collection features a selection of tees, shirts, jackets and hoodies, along with sneakers and accessories. From a simple black and white shirt to a bright tie-dye pink tee, the Keith Haring collection at H&M will give any of your outfits this summer instant street cred. 

The collection is now available at hm.com and will be available in stores in Hong Kong and Macau from mid-August.

