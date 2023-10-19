‘Hallo Hong Kong Halloween’ unleashes spooktacular fun across the city

Strap in for a wicked good time as the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) presents ‘Hallo Hong Kong Halloween’! Featuring whimsical decorations, exciting activities, and adorable Halloween friends all around town, both locals and visitors are in for a bewitching adventure this October.

Make a trick-or-treat stop at one of HKTB's Visitor Centres at Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong West Kowloon Station, or the Tsim Sha Tsui Star Ferry Pier. The three locations have undergone a mischievous makeover with Halloween-themed posters and decorations, setting the perfect spooky ambience. Visitors will be able to enjoy a delectable treat, plan a personalised Halloween itinerary, and, if luck is on your side, snag a limited-edition festive charm!

The MTR is also joining in on the celebrations by welcoming adorable little spirits at 10 different stations – including Central, Admiralty, Ocean Park, Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui, East Tsim Sha Tsui, Sham Shui Po, Sunny Bay, and Tung Chung – inviting passengers to snap a photo with these endearing spirits designed with elements inspired by local features and landmarks of their respective areas. Additionally, pumpkin-themed decorations will adorn Admiralty, Causeway Bay, Central, Wan Chai, and Tsim Sha Tsui stations from the lobbies and platform floors to escalators, walls, entrances, and more.

For a spellbinding experience that will take you across our iconic Victoria Harbour, hop aboard the Sightseeing Bus, the Star Ferry, or the Dukling junk boat – all donning vibrant Halloween attire. Marvel at the stunning views of the city skyline and be sure to capture a memorable moment with the giant laughing pumpkin hovering playfully above the Central Pier.

The thrill continues around the city as tourist hotspots come alive with a kaleidoscope of colours and playful Halloween elements. From today onwards, pumpkins, spirits, bats, spiders, and candy-shaped neon lights, marquees, as well as LED art installations will take over popular locations such as the Park Lane Shopper's Boulevard, the Avenue of Stars, Harbour City, Lee Tung Avenue, the Mid-Levels Escalator, and the bus stop outside Sogo Department Store.

What’s more, eight major shopping malls and attractions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Causeway Bay, and Central (Harbour City, The One, Avenue of Stars, Lee Tung Avenue, Times Square, Fashion Walk, Sogo Department Store, and Central Market) will be treating everyone to limited-edition Halloween souvenirs from October 27 to 31. The giveaways also complement a lineup of festive activities organised by the malls, ensuring a fang-tastic Halloween celebration for all to enjoy!

To find out more on how you can celebrate Halloween in Hong Kong, visit HKTB’s dedicated Halloween site for details on the city’s festive highlights, events, shopping discounts, and other festive information.