Harvey Nichols opens an experimental retail space called Sandbox

Hong Kong is indeed a shopping paradise, but if visiting the same old shopping mall has got you yawning, then check out Harvey Nichols’ new experimental retail concept in Pacific Place that playfully brings together fashion, lifestyle, art, and more under one roof. Aptly named Sandbox – a term commonly used to describe an isolated environment where new ideas are formed and freely tested in the world of programming and software – the new retail space act as an experimental playground where new ideas and concepts are tested with no rules or constraints.

To celebrate the launch, Sandbox will feature a unisex edit of contemporary and streetwear brands, including Huf’s highly-anticipated collection in tie-up with Street Fighter, Ripndip’s latest line of products featuring none other than Lord Nermal (you know, that famous white cat that’s always flipping you off with a grin), as well as clothing and accessories from Chinatown Market.

On top of fashion pieces, Sandbox is also working alongside galleries and pop-culture artists such as 2Choey, Mr.Likey, Kenz, Chino Lam, and many more to bring contemporary artworks and collectables to the space. A pop-up exhibition is currently on show featuring Kenz’s whimsical artworks inspired by his favourite childhood toys and cartoon characters.

What’s more, Harvey Nichols has also collaborated with Japanese fashion label Kolor to launch a sleek, limited edition (only 300 available globally) Mahjong set – which you now have the chance to bring home by following the instructions of the post below. Good Luck!

