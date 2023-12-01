HKT is giving away over 5,000 prizes at the White Christmas Street Fair

Revel in festivities this season as HKT brings a giant three-metre-wide claw machine to the White Christmas Street Fair, offering a slew of amazing gifts valued at over $700,000 in support of the annual charity campaign Operation Santa Claus.

From November 30 to December 3 and December 8 to 10, visitors can donate $20 or use 100 Clubpoints to play once at the giant claw machine. Prizes include one-year mobile data, home broadband, entertainment services, a ski vacation for two with two-night accommodation in Seoul, and much more. Every player is guaranteed to win a prize, and there's no limit to how many times you can play. Donations made through Tap & Go will even give you an additional opportunity to play for free, and all proceeds will go to Operation Santa Claus without any cost deductions.

While at the booth, don't miss the opportunity to step inside a giant snow globe for a magical experience and capture unforgettable photos. So, mark your calendar and make your way to ‘Unlock the Wonder of Christmas’ at the Street Fair to win prizes, take pictures, and contribute to a great cause!