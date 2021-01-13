Hong KongChange city
HKwalls deizo 2019
Photograph: Courtesy HKwalls/Ren Wei Deizo, 2019

HKwalls announces open call for local artists and wall donations

The city's biggest street art festival is set to return this May

By
Jenny Leung
‘We need walls. You need art.’ This pithy slogan is the essence of the annual HKwalls street art festival – the only one in the city devoted to this particular art form. Each year – though, the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic – the festival would invite local creatives as well as international artists to create colourful murals all over town, transforming different neighbourhoods such as Wan Chai, Wong Chuk Hang, Sham Shui Po, Sheung Wan, and more.

This year, HKwalls has announced their return in May, and they're looking for talented Hong Kong-based artists to participate! To register, simply complete this Artist Open Call Google Form, or submit a brief bio with work samples to Submissions@hkwalls.org (subject line: HKWALLS 2021 Artist Submission - 'insert name'). Of course, there's no street art if there are no walls. So, if you have a public-facing wall that you think would make a great canvas for HKwalls 2021, and you are in the position to give permission to paint it, sign up by filling in the Wall Donation Google Form. For more ways to get involved, click here.

