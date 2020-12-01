Hong KongChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Homebake Pan Bread
Photograph: Courtesy of Homebake

Homebake concept store lands in Central

A European bakery serving up freshly baked goods and healthy meals on the go

By Time Out editors
Advertising

A home away from home, Homebake serves up artisan bread, pastries, and healthy grab and go meals made with the best raw ingredients, prepared fresh everyday to nourish your stomach and your soul. 

Inspired by the popular premium Shokupanin Japan, the L.T. Fermentation Loaf is the signature of Homebake and comes in six flavours. Using high-quality Japanese flour, the dough goes through 12 hours of low temperature fermentation, and slow leavening before it is oven baked. The result is a light and springy texture, with a soft and fluffy crust. 

Photograph: Courtesy of Homebake

Classic desserts are irreplaceable here, which is why Homebake has spent much time perfecting their mille-feuille. Choose from mango puree or Belgium chocolate.Meaning 'thousand sheets' in French, each layer is composed of 256 sheets, adding up to 1280 sheets in total. The butter pastry from each layer is baked twice to give it a caramelised colour and a crispy texture. And to keep the puff pastry crisp, Homebake offers a four-hour bake-to-order service, where the order is prepared and ready on the same day within four hours upon confirmation. 

Photograph: Courtesy of Homebake

They also offer a menu of house sandwiches, salad bowls and fresh pressed vegetable and fruit juices that are readily available to be enjoyed.  

You can find Homebake at Shop B, G/F, Melbourne Plaza, 33 & 33A, Queen’s Road Central, Central.

Photograph: Courtesy of Homebake

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Homebake

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.