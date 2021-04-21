Hong Kong
Timeout

Marvel Studios Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Marvel Studios Hong Kong預告片截圖

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung steals the spotlight in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The first teaser for the new superhero movie is finally out – have you seen it?

By
Cara Hung
The highly anticipated Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Asian superhero movie from Marvel Studios and its first trailer is now available to view. Starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu who plays the protagonist Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as leader of the Ten Rings, The Mandarin, who is also Shang-Chi’s father Wenwu. The movie tells the story of Shang-Chi, who tries to escape the shadow of his father but in the end, has to face the relationship between his past and the mysterious organisation of the Ten Rings.

The cast of Shang-Chi features many familiar faces that Hongkongers will recognise, including the first lead actress Asian Golden Globe awardee, Awkwafina, who plays a friend of Shang-Chi, martial arts star Michelle Yeoh, Hong Kong actress Fala Chen, and comedian Ronny Chieng, among others. The eye-catching trailer is full of momentum with snippets of fight scenes and training, showing off Simu Liu’s physique, while Tony Leung’s appearance – in both a slick modern suit and the traditional long-hair of ancient times – looks good on him and his English narration is magnetic.

Photograph: Courtesy Marvel Studios Hong Kong 

The action scenes incorporate several Chinese movie elements, with a vibe and style reminiscent of classic martial arts movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The kung fu scenes are concise and powerful with a strong rhythmic soundtrack to match. Many have speculated that the soundtrack in the trailer is by internationally renowned and popular Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang which is set to attract many young viewers. 

Photograph: Courtesy Marvel Studios Hong Kong 

While some claim that Shang-Chi has been made to please the mainland market, it does represent the rise of Asian film power to some extent. However, looking at the polarising opinions of both Hong Kong and foreign audiences, some think that the cultural treatment is still too superficial and the Western stereotype of Chinese style is still too apparent. On the other hand, foreign audiences seem to be looking forward to the release of Shang-Chi and are enjoying the thought of a new and different superhero movie from Marvel. The movie will be released in September this year. Translated by Fontaine Cheng.

Photograph: Courtesy Marvel Studios Hong Kong 

