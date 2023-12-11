Hong Kong and Zhuhai airports to start transfer service tomorrow

On Sunday, December 10, the Fly Via Zhuhai-HK passenger transfer service was announced, and has now been confirmed for launch on Tuesday, December 12. Mainland Chinese passengers going overseas from Zhuhai Jinwan Airport will be able to travel via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and then Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) without having to go through immigration clearance in Hong Kong. This new service aims to streamline customs procedures and save time for travellers flying domestically to Zhuhai and then abroad from Hong Kong, as they will be able to head straight to their boarding gates without going through border clearance in HKIA.

The same transfer service will also work in reverse, with Hong Kong travellers – or overseas travellers transiting in Hong Kong – being able to board domestic mainland Chinese flights without going through mainland immigration checkpoints. To facilitate this service, there will be dedicated shuttle buses running between both airports via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge.