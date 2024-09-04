Hong Kong Observatory issues T3 signal tonight

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has just announced that the Strong Wind Signal, No.3, will be issued tonight (Sept 4) at 6.40pm. According to the present forecast, local winds will gradually intensify as Tropical Cyclone Yagi edges closer to the city, and may strengthen further in the latter part of tomorrow (Sept 5).

Depending on Yagi's movement and intensity change, the Observatory will assess the need to issue a higher tropical cyclone warning signal between tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. For now, the weather in Hong Kong today is sunny with a few showers, and is very hot during the day with a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees in the urban areas, and a couple of degrees higher in the New Territories.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, Hong Kong can expect heavy squally showers along the Guangdong coast, as well as strong winds over the region as Yagi moves closer to the city in the next couple of days. So be sure to have a brolly nearby and keep an eye on official updates from HKO.

Recommended reading:

Hot drops: The latest shopping news in Hong Kong

New shops and pop-ups in Hong Kong to check out

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance 2024: Dates, locations, and more

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, or subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news and updates on what's going on in the city.