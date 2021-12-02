Hong Kong
Timeout

Red Silk of Fate – The Shrine, detour
Red Silk of Fate – The Shrine

Hong Kong’s largest design festival deTour returns to PMQ

Expect a series of interactive exhibitions and design workshops presented in both virtual and physical formats

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with deTour
Calling all creatives, design students, aspiring designers, and architects! The annual design festival deTour is back and bigger than ever. This year’s theme is ‘Use(fu)less’ and will feature a showcase that encourages audiences to rethink the fundamental functions of design. Organised by PMQ and sponsored by Create Hong Kong, the 2021 deTour festival brings together talented local and international designers for a curated line-up of exhibitions, workshops, dialogues, and events. 

2021 deTour festival
2021 deTour festival

Happening from now until December 12, the deTour festival is divided into three main exhibitions presented via 37 workshops and 12 design dialogues happening online and on-ground, and available to the public for free. 

Highlights from the festival include an international collaboration by Japanese artist Sputniko! and local architecture firm Napp Studio & Architects entitled ‘Red Silk of Fate – The Shrine’ representing a modern-day ‘Love Shrine’ that invites viewers to contemplate love and relationships in the time of social distancing. 

design festival deTour
Red Silk of Fate – The Shrine

The main exhibition is the Curators’ Choice, a series of four design installations featuring various collaborations infusing design with philosophy, sound, typography, and sports. The interactive installation includes ‘I know not what CAFÉ’, a showcase that demonstrates how spatial design can shape the coffee shop experience, designed by Dr Li Hong Ting from local initiative Corrupt The Youth and local designer Renatus Wu; The Interpreter, which explores the space between sound and music conceptualised by instrument designer Ng Chak Lam of Oblik Soundwork and sociolinguist Dr Jackie Jia Lou; Type–11, the third installation that explores the presence of typography in everyday lives, designed by psychologist Dr Cheung Sing Hang, typographer Keith Tam, and graphic designer Mak Kai Hang; and Strong Hold Pavilion, an experimental installation that explores the effectiveness of team camaraderie and verbal motivation, created by Hong Kong rock climbing athlete Au Chi Fung and sustainable designer Match Chen. 

2021 deTour festival
2021 deTour festival
Strong Hold Pavilion
Strong Hold Pavilion
deTour 2021
The Interpreter

The festival will also feature works from 10 design professional and fresh graduate exhibitors, including JONO Craftspace and architects Anson Kwan, Jackie Cheung and Ryan Tung. 

Visit this link to register for the workshops and design lectures. For more information, visit detour.hk.  

