Ikea releases special limited collection with British fashion designer and icon Zandra Rhodes

Ikea has just launched one of their most exciting collaborations yet – the Karismatisk collection. Working together with renowned British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes, whom some of you may recognise as the Dame with a hot pink bob, the collection boasts a series of statement-making products inspired by Rhodes’s use of bold prints and vivid colours in her designs. Rhodes is known for designing garments for the likes of Princess Diana and celebrities such as Freddie Mercury and more.

Karismatisk foldable pink box ($59.9); gold storage case ($129.9); blue/pink box set of two ($179.9)

Eye-catching prints are at the heart of the Karismatisk collection, matched with a vibrant colour palette of gold, warm pinks and scarlet, purple and cobalt blue. The new series of limited products also make use of motifs from Rhodes’ extensive archive – from floral patterns to pleats and ribbon ties – and plays with different textures and patterns to create a series of beautiful and practical household items in the collection.

Karismatisk purple room divider ($399); floral pattern beige cushion ($129.9); set of three multicolour rug ($990)

Highlighted items include a set of two candy pink glass vases that create a ‘Z’ shape when combined together; a set of three hand-tufted rugs in flower and leaf shapes inspired by Rhodes’s hand-painted flower drawings; a pink, frilly take on Ikea’s signature blue Frakta Bag; as well as colourful pre-cut patterned fabric for your next home sewing project.

Karismatisk pre-cut fabric, assorted patterns ($299.9/two pieces)

The Karismatisk collection, in all its pink, blue, and golden glory, channels Rhodes’s fearless approach to life and style, encouraging all to showcase their confidence and express themselves through vibrant colours, interesting prints, and quirky objects.

The limited collection is available at the Causeway Bay Ikea store only, so be sure to drop by and pick up a few of these special items while you still can.

Want to hear more about the latest news in Hong Kong? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!