Ikea Everyday Low Price Truck
Photograph: Courtesy Ikea Hong Kong & Macau

Ikea's Everyday Low Price Truck is now touring Hong Kong

Browse a variety of affordable items in the mobile showroom and play games to win prizes and coupons

By
Fontaine Cheng
Whether you're moving house, redecorating or just looking to get some new plates, you will have probably run the gauntlet of Ikea one time or another, even if the thing that you need is the Swedish meatballs right at the end of the maze. If you've yet to do that, then you really should, it's like a rite of passage when it comes to shopping for home furnishings. As for the rest of us, well, you might be pleased to know that Ikea has launched an Everyday Low Price Truck that is touring the city from July through to August to inspire you with affordable home items, so you don't have to walk the long and winding path through Ikea for inspiration.

The truck is a mobile showroom, which isn't actually selling any of the items there but is instead, designed to inspire with affordable and practical home items that cost about the price of a cup of coffee. Inside, you'll find a selection of low-priced products and bargain bestsellers including a range of everyday essentials, tableware, home cleaning, organisation accessories and more from $1 upwards, as well as an area for the Top 10 Ikea Products.

There's even a chance to take home some complimentary gifts and Ikea vouchers. All you have to do is catch the truck, play the games inside, fill out a questionnaire, and download the Ikea app. Locations will be announced on the Ikea Facebook page but for the ones already announced, check out the below and get your hands on some Ikea prizes.

IKEA Everyday Low Price Truck

Date: From now until August 4, 2021
Time: 12.30-7.30pm

Announced Locations
July 9: MetroPlaza, Kwai Fong
July 10: Tai Wai MTR Station / Grandeur Garden
July 11: Tuen Mun Heung Sze Wui Road / Yan Oi Market

