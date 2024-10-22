Indulge in a night of Mediterranean magic at L’attitude’s exclusive guest chef dinner

Foodies are in for an extraordinary experience at L’attitude at Morpheus in City of Dreams, where Mediterranean flavours come to life under the expertise of chef de cuisine Alican Dadayli. On November 8 and 9, the restaurant will host an exclusive ‘Starred Guest Chef Gourmet Night Extravaganza’, featuring a unique culinary showcase with chef Stefano Bacchelli from two-Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio Shanghai.

Photograph: Courtesy L’attitude

Chef Dadayli, who boasts over 15 years of culinary experience, is known for his commitment to Mediterranean cuisine. He meticulously selects the freshest fish and shellfish sourced from around the globe, combining them with premium olive oils and seasonal fruits and vegetables to create dishes that celebrate authentic flavours. With his dedication to honouring nature and the season, along with chef Bacchelli’s expertise that earned Da Vittorio Shanghai numerous accolades, the upcoming ‘Starred Guest Chef Gourmet Night Extravaganza’ promises to deliver an unforgettable dining experience with modern Mediterranean flavours and traditional Italian craftsmanship.

Photograph: Courtesy L’attitude L’attitude

Guests will delight in dishes like Mediterranean langoustine, perfectly cooked in brown butter and paired with Jerusalem artichoke; beef tenderloin accompanied by smoked eggplant and marsala wine sauce; and braised vintage fish maw featuring 10-year-old yellow croaker maw, expertly prepared using classic Italian techniques. Another standout is Chawanmushi, a silky steamed egg custard topped with premium Oscietra caviar to deliver a burst of flavours that round out this exquisite dining experience.

Photograph: Courtesy L’attitude L’attitude

This exclusive two-night event is priced at MOP1,688+ per person, with an additional option for wine pairing at MOP588+ for three glasses and MOP 888+ for six glasses. Additionally, guests can register as Melco Style WeChat members to enjoy a 20 percent discount on their reservation. Don’t miss out and make your reservation now to embark on an exciting Mediterranean adventure for the palate!