Fashion Clinic
Photograph: Courtesy Fashion Clinic

Kapok and Fashion Clinic team up for a five-month bespoke alteration service

The collaboration aims to reduce fashion waste by transforming your most beloved garments

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Set out to help "resuscitate dead stock and pre-loved clothing", Fashion Clinic specialises in repairing, reshaping, and redesigning preloved garments and jewellery. Now partnering with lifestyle store Kapok for a bespoke alteration service known as Wardrobe Awakening, the five-month project aims to change the mentality of 'buy cheap, discard easy' in the modern era of fast fashion and highlight the importance of wardrobe care.

Fashion Clinic
Photograph: Courtesy Fashion Clinic

"The fashion industry is sick. Fast Fashion is going so fast that it generates 52 collections per year. That’s insane!" says Kay Wong, founder of Fashion Clinic. "These low-cost fashions enable consumers to buy cheap, wear cheap and throw away without second thoughts. This is not sustainable, not just in an environmental sense."

Enlisting the help of former garment factory worker Kam Lan as a core member of their collective, a team of specialists will offer stylish and meaningful transformations (Fashion pieces by Kay Wong, Una Lo and Kam Lan from Fashion Clinic; Embroidery by Matt Hui from YLYstudio; Millinery by Phoebe from Atelier PHYL; and Jewellery by Savia Chan from Atelier Hon’ne) to extend the lifespan of customers’ items by destructing and reconstructing to create a wide range of tailor-made items.

Fashion Clinic
Photograph: Courtesy Fashion Clinic

To aid their process, Fashion Clinic has even imported a special needle punching machine with 3,000 needles that can essentially destroy fabric fibres and merge individual fabrics into a unique piece of textile. Stitch by stitch, the alteration service helps preserve garments that may hold sentimental value and elevate their items into something completely new – without adding to the landfills.

The time-limited pop-up is open from now until May 20 (Tuesday to Sunday 11am-7pm) at Kapok's Wan Chai location on 5 St Francis Yard. No reservation is required for general repairs, but you can get in touch with them via info@fashion-clinic.co if you are looking for made-to-measure redesigning services. 

