Korean grocery store Market Wholesome opens new shop in Yau Ma Tei

Complete with a ramyun machine so you can cook and eat instantly like you would in a Korean convenience store in Seoul!

Hello, Korean food lovers. Fancy seeing you here. Now that I have your attention, you'll be pleased to know that following the success of their Quarry Bay location in Taikoo Place, Market Wholesome has opened a new shop in Yau Ma Yei. The Korean grocery store offers a wide variety of food sourced directly from Korea including snacks, drinks, alcohol, frozen foods, ready meals, meats, kimchi, noodles, condiments and much more, to bring Korean flavour – and now some Korean convenience store culture – to Hong Kong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Market Wholesome (@marketwholesome)

The new Yau Ma Tei store even has a 'Market Wholesome Bar' which is a self-serve instant noodle (ramyun) machine, so you can cook on the spot and enjoy it immediately – just like you would in a convenience store in Seoul. You can even add kimchi or canned ham (richam) to your choice of noodles thanks to their sets: ramyun with kimchi (starts from $18) or with richam (starts from $24). So pop in for a cheap lunch and quick snack, or shop and take a break for some ramyun when you're stocking up on some K-goodies.

To celebrate the opening, Market Wholesome is giving members a 10 percent discount. You can become a member by spending over $200 at the Yau Ma Tei store and enjoy the discount immediately. And you'll also get a free box of Dongwon kimchi, one free ice cream or ice cream bar, and a chance to redeem a limited edition Nongshim Shinramyun bowl for $10 while stocks last.

Market Wholesome in Yau Ma Tei is located at Shop G/F, 539 Nathan Road; Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday 10am-10pm.

Want to hear more about the latest food and drink events or find out what's happening in Hong Kong? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!