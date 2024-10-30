Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Kowloon Dairy launches new lactose-free fresh milk

Giving you all the flavour while being easy on the tummy

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Kowloon Dairy
Kowloon Dairy
Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Dairy
Advertising

A household name in Hong Kong for generations, Kowloon Dairy has just launched its new Lactose Free Fresh Milk – a thoughtful addition for those who love milk.

For many folks, being lactose intolerant can make enjoying anything dairy a bit tricky. That's why Kowloon Dairy is here to offer a solution that allows you to savour the rich taste of milk with ease.

Made from 100 percent fresh milk, this new product contains no lactose and no added sugar. And with a 3.8 percent fat content, it is able to retain that satisfying rich and creamy texture that we all enjoy in milk. Beyond just being lactose-free, this milk is also packed with essential nutrients like calcium and protein, which are important for bone health and overall wellness.

Kowloon Dairy has been dedicated to quality since 1940, and this new product continues that legacy. It reflects their commitment to meeting the needs of the community, especially for those seeking healthier options. You can now find Kowloon Dairy’s Lactose Free Fresh Milk in 946ml cartons at designated supermarkets or through their home delivery services. Visit kowloondairy.com for more info.

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.