Kowloon Dairy launches new lactose-free fresh milk

A household name in Hong Kong for generations, Kowloon Dairy has just launched its new Lactose Free Fresh Milk – a thoughtful addition for those who love milk.

For many folks, being lactose intolerant can make enjoying anything dairy a bit tricky. That's why Kowloon Dairy is here to offer a solution that allows you to savour the rich taste of milk with ease.

Made from 100 percent fresh milk, this new product contains no lactose and no added sugar. And with a 3.8 percent fat content, it is able to retain that satisfying rich and creamy texture that we all enjoy in milk. Beyond just being lactose-free, this milk is also packed with essential nutrients like calcium and protein, which are important for bone health and overall wellness.

Kowloon Dairy has been dedicated to quality since 1940, and this new product continues that legacy. It reflects their commitment to meeting the needs of the community, especially for those seeking healthier options. You can now find Kowloon Dairy’s Lactose Free Fresh Milk in 946ml cartons at designated supermarkets or through their home delivery services. Visit kowloondairy.com for more info.