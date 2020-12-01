Lane Eight launch new shoes and pop up in Mong Kok

Hong Kong-based footwear brand Lane Eight fast became one of our favourite footwear brands over the past year or so, thanks to their commitment to becoming more sustainably focused and reducing its environmental impact. Not to mention, they have great looking shoes and the versatile performance trainers are ideal for any kind of work out.

This season, Lane Eight has launched new colourways to add to their growing collection: the Sand & Sea pack which features a pair of cool deep blue shoes, and a pair of trendsetting sandy pink shoes. Inspired by their dreams of travelling to where there are tropical beaches and clear blue waters, the team aims to bring a sense of travel freedom and that vacation feeling to your feet.

Once again, Lane Eight has created the shoes with things they prefer to put to good use rather than ending up on the world's beaches and ocean, like plastic bottles and algae. The latest shoes feature Bloom foam midsoles made with algae harvested from toxic algae blooms, and recycled plastic uppers reinforced with vegan suede for added durability.

But the earth-friendly elements don't stop there. Not only does the production of each pair help to recycle 11 single-use plastic bottles, but through the manufacturing process, 31.5litres of fresh water is cleaned and returned to the environment, and 64cubic metres of carbon dioxide is captured and stored. As a result, Lane Eight state that they have been able to prevent over 59,000 plastic bottles from ending up in the natural environment, return over 162,000litres of fresh water back to local waterways, and store over 330,000cubic metres of carbon dioxide. Now that's what we call a good shoe that is good for the world too.

For those who want to try on a pair of the new shoes, or any of the trainers from their current range, the team are also popping up in Mong Kok on Sneaker Street and can be found at The Forest (17 Nelson St, Mong Kok) from Monday to Sunday 11am-10pm until December 6.

