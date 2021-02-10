Local fashionable mask brand MaskOn opens concept store at K11 Musea

Homegrown mask brand MaskOn has launched a brand new concept store MaskOn Avenue at K11 Musea. With six striking colours available – Jazzy (Orange), Wicked (Green), Wintry (Blue), Chipper (Yellow), Hazy (Grey), Serene (Pink) – the new store's stylish monochrome design offers a fun and fashionable shopping experience that differs from other more conventional mask stores in the city.

To celebrate the store's grand opening, MaskOn is also rolling out a special limited-edition MaskOn X Ryan L Foote gift set ($199). Working in collaboration with Chocolates by Ryan L Foote, a premium chocolate brand renowned for its 3D-printed artistic chocolates, the gift set includes a four-piece chocolate box with two signature Hong Kong flavours inside: Hong Kong-style milk tea and dried tangerine peel, as well as a three-piece mask box available in the brand's beautiful Serene colour.

The gift set is available at MaskOn Avenue in K11 Musea, MaskOn Gallery in Times Square, and MO. By MaskOn at Lab Concept. From now until February 14, customers who spend $400 or above at the store can also enjoy a 12 percent discount. So, if you still haven't picked out a gift for your special someone yet this Valentine's Day, look no further and get your mask... on...!

