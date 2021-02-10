Hong KongChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
MaskOn Avenue K11 Musea
Photograph: Courtesy MaskOn

Local fashionable mask brand MaskOn opens concept store at K11 Musea

With limited-edition gift sets for Valentine’s Day, in collaboration with Australian chocolatier Ryan L Foote

By
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Homegrown mask brand MaskOn has launched a brand new concept store MaskOn Avenue at K11 Musea. With six striking colours available – Jazzy (Orange), Wicked (Green), Wintry (Blue), Chipper (Yellow), Hazy (Grey), Serene (Pink) – the new store's stylish monochrome design offers a fun and fashionable shopping experience that differs from other more conventional mask stores in the city.

To celebrate the store's grand opening, MaskOn is also rolling out a special limited-edition MaskOn X Ryan L Foote gift set ($199). Working in collaboration with Chocolates by Ryan L Foote, a premium chocolate brand renowned for its 3D-printed artistic chocolates, the gift set includes a four-piece chocolate box with two signature Hong Kong flavours inside: Hong Kong-style milk tea and dried tangerine peel, as well as a three-piece mask box available in the brand's beautiful Serene colour.

The gift set is available at MaskOn Avenue in K11 Musea, MaskOn Gallery in Times Square, and MO. By MaskOn at Lab Concept. From now until February 14, customers who spend $400 or above at the store can also enjoy a 12 percent discount. So, if you still haven't picked out a gift for your special someone yet this Valentine's Day, look no further and get your mask... on...!

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox,

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.