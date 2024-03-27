Hong Kong
melco tasting room
Photograph: Courtesy The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

Macau’s City of Dreams opens new premium steakhouse The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

Visit this all-new grill restaurant located within Nüwa Macau

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Melco
The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill is the latest dining addition to Macau-based luxury hotel Nüwa, located within the City of Dreams complex.

city of dreams macau
Photograph: Courtesy Melco

This premium steakhouse takes pride in its authentic Josper grill, reaching temperatures of up to 300 degrees Celsius, thus ensuring all produce retains its original juices and flavours while being cooked rapidly. The Tasting Room also exclusively uses competition-grade American red oak to fire their grills, adding an aromatic flavour onto their grilled items.

melco tasting room
Photograph: Courtesy The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

Meat lovers will not be disappointed with The Tasting Room’s steak options. The menu offers a curated range of 28-day dry-aged and wet-aged American Wagyu, black Angus grain-fed beef, and a selection of high quality American bison. Additionally, the steakhouse also offers other main courses for guests to choose from, which include lamb rack, roasted chicken, Boston lobster, as well as sea bass.

melco The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill

Diners have the option to enjoy The Tasting Room’s steaks by ordering a la carte, or opt for the restaurant’s six-course menu set. The sharing set menu (MOP $2,888) highlights include a show-stopping 1.2kg thick-cut T-bone steak, beef tartare, sizzling lump crab cake, lobster bisque, and more.

the tasting room melco
Photograph: Courtesy The Tasting Room

The restaurant’s main dining room provides a comforting environment for guests to relax as they enjoy their meals alongside a captivating view of Cotai. For diners seeking more privacy, The Tasting Room offers a VIP room accommodating up to 14 guests.

The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill is located at Level 3, Nüwa, City of Dreams, MacaoEstr. Do Istmo. Book your reservations via +853 8868 6681 or tastingroom@cod-macau.com.

For more information, visit The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill’s website.

