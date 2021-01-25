Hong KongChange city
Masklab CNY masks
Photograph: Courtesy Masklab

Masklab releases 12 Chinese New Year-themed masks to celebrate the Year of Ox

Your must-have festive item this CNY

Jenny Leung
Homegrown mask brand Masklab has just launched a brand new series of Chinese New Year-themed masks to help you celebrate the Year of Ox in style. Working in collaboration with local screen print studio Maeli Studios, Masklab has launched 12 designs in total – three made for KF three-dimensional masks ($68-$78 per box of 10), and nine for three-ply layer masks ($36 per box of 10) – ranging from eye-catching floral patterns and colourful cartoon prints to Chinese-style ink paintings.

The three-ply layer masks are made with Hydrophilic ESPP biocomponent material, offering a soft inner layer that allows for maximum comfort, while the KF three-dimensional masks are equipped with water electret melt-blown cloths, a special water absorption material, to ensure high breathability all day long. 

Both types of masks are certified with ASTM F2100 Level 3, and have a PFE and BFE filtering rates of more than 99 percent. Those worried about potential contamination during the colour-printing process can feel assured as Masklab uses non-toxic and azo-free dyes certified by STC (Hong Kong Standards and Testing Centre). Each mask is also disinfected before packaging to ensure that the products are hygienic and safe to use.

All 12 Chinese New Year mask designs are now available online at www.masklab.hk as well as at the following store locations:

15 Pak Sha Road, Causeway Bay
190 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Shop G1, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central
73-75 Argyle Street, Mong Kok

