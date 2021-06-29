Hong Kong
Timeout

McDonald's Hong Kong bubble tea
Photograph: Courtesy McDonald's Hong Kong

McDonald's brings two new bubble milk tea flavours this summer

Bubbles for your troubles

By
Jenny Leung
After introducing bubble tea to its menu last summer, the fast food giant is back at it again, this time bringing two new bubble tea flavours – a malty, chocolate Ovaltine flavour and an aromatic matcha flavour – for you to take on the hot months ahead!

Both available from June 29, the Ovaltine bubble tea is made with fresh milk with 3.7 percent fat content – which means a richer taste and smoother texture – along with brown sugar-flavoured tapioca pearls and crunchy Ovaltine bits, while the matcha bubble tea uses Japanese matcha powder from Uji, Kyoto, a place well known for its finest green tea. Those with a sweet tooth can also try the new matcha cheesecake which will also be available on the same day. 

Perfect as a lunch or tea time refresher, the two new bubble teas can be enjoyed by simply adding an extra $10 to your combo meal at McCafé. Don’t forget to also download the McDonald’s mobile app and make use of the $3 discount e-coupon too! Both bubble tea flavours and the matcha cheesecake will be available at select outlets while stock lasts.

