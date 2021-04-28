The wait is over – McDonald’s is finally bringing back their classic ‘Fan-tastic’ rice burgers! When it comes to fast food classics in Hong Kong, Maccy D's rice burgers definitely trigger some childhood memories for us. And now, after years of waiting, they’re back on the menu for a limited time only starting tomorrow (April 29).

The launch introduces two new rice burgers along with special Pokemon-themed packaging and menu items. Coming out on April 29 will be the teriyaki beef rice burger, while the chicken cutlet rice burger will be available from May 13. Both burgers will come in a Pokemon-themed box and if you purchase the 'Fan-tastic' meal set for two (two rice burgers, two medium fries, and two medium drinks), you can receive your meal inside an adorable yellow Pikachu box too. Slap on a few extra dollars for desserts and get the new apple custard pie or banana chocolate McFlurry, both of which also come in Pikachu-themed packaging. Better yet, opt for the Shake Shake Fries with a tangy new tomato flavour which comes with a Pokeball paper bag for some enthusiastic fries shaking (perhaps along to the Pokemon theme tune?).

Photograph: (left to right) Peach soda; banana chocolate McFlurry; apple custard pie; tomato-flavoured Shake Shake Fries

If you’re eager to try out the new bites, don't miss the special e-discounts available when ordering through the McDonald's app, or pay via PayMe for orders above $30 to enjoy a 10 percent discount from your meal!

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!