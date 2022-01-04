Moschino debuts Tony the Tiger Chinese New Year collection

Chinese New Year lands on February 1 this year, and with less than a month to go, it's time to clear out your wardrobe and make space for new clothes. For the sake of tradition, of course, as new clothes during CNY symbolise new beginnings.

Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

Here to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott has put together a special capsule collection featuring the icon of all frosted cereal flakes, Tony the Tiger. From ready-to-wear pieces such as oversized tees, hoodies and sweatshirts to bold accessories like the cereal box clutch, you'll be the sharpest-looking tiger this CNY.

Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

The collection is available at Moschino boutiques (The Landmark/Lee Garden One/Ocean Centre/Elements) and online at hk.moschino.com.

