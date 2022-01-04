Hong Kong
Moschino CNY 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

Moschino debuts Tony the Tiger Chinese New Year collection

It looks gr-r-reat!

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Chinese New Year lands on February 1 this year, and with less than a month to go, it's time to clear out your wardrobe and make space for new clothes. For the sake of tradition, of course, as new clothes during CNY symbolise new beginnings.

Moschino CNY 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

Here to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Moschino's creative director Jeremy Scott has put together a special capsule collection featuring the icon of all frosted cereal flakes, Tony the Tiger. From ready-to-wear pieces such as oversized tees, hoodies and sweatshirts to bold accessories like the cereal box clutch, you'll be the sharpest-looking tiger this CNY.  

Moschino CNY 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Moschino
Moschino CNY 2022
Photograph: Courtesy Moschino

The collection is available at Moschino boutiques (The Landmark/Lee Garden One/Ocean Centre/Elements) and online at hk.moschino.com.

