New art and design hotel The Arca opens its doors in Wong Chuk Hang

The Arca, the latest hotel to open in Hong Kong’s Southern District of Wong Chuk Hang, is soft opening on May 13. The property has been developed by the same group behind designer’s hotel The Figo in Sheung Wan, and is set to be Hong Kong’s new cultural hotel destination driven by art and design in the area.

Sea Family Suite

Overlooking the mountains and Aberdeen Harbour, The Arca offers a total of 187 rooms and suites stylishly designed to suit contemporary lifestyles in comfort. Seven room types range from a functional City Signature and Sea Signature at 330sq ft to a City Buddies marine-inspired twin room and comfortable City Deluxe at 430sq ft, while all suites face the sea with a lavish Sea Suite, Sea Family Suite, and Asian-inspired Sea Deluxe Suite at 78sq ft.

Rooftop infinity pool

All rooms are equipped with a rain shower – apart from the Sea Deluxe Suite which has its own modern round bathtub – and amenities which include bathrobes, hairdryer, in-room safe, smart TV with cable channels, complimentary WiFi, luxury down bedding, coffee machine, and breakfast is included when you book directly. The hotel is dog friendly so you can bring your furry friends along too.

Arca Society outdoor terrace

Hotel guests can also make the most of the impressive rooftop infinity pool, fitness studio Arca Fit, 8,000sq ft event and function space Arca Assembly, and casual indoor and outdoor dining space – with a 2,100sq ft terrace – Arca Society, which is set to open in autumn later this year offering Western and Asian cuisine.

Branching Magnolia Chandelier by Elizabeth Lyons

As for the artistic aspect, The Arca will showcase their curated collection of over 40 artworks by local and international artists, as well as up-and-coming talents. Art includes a rooftop mural by Hong Kong artists Rebecca Lin and Carol Mui, aka Creative Hustlers, that sits by the infinity pool, while guest rooms are fitted out with the Meet Tourist photography series by French fine art photographer Laurent Segretier. Other international works include sculptures by the likes of New York designer Elizabeth Lyons, Scottish sculptor Kirsteen Pieterse, and Italian artist Roberto Barni around the hotel.

Rates start from $720 per night. To celebrate the launch, the hotel is also offering an Arca 360 promotion which includes a complimentary upgrade to a sea view room, three-course in-room dinner for two, bottle of red wine on arrival, extended check out until 2pm, and breakfast for two from $1,200 upwards.

The Arca is located at 43 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang. For more details, head to their official website thearca.com.