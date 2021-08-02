Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
M+
Photograph: Courtesy M+

New cafe and lifestyle shop opens at M+ in West Kowloon Cultural District

New hangout spots for art lovers at the soon-to-open museum!

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

As we patiently wait for the M+ museum to officially open its doors, art lovers can keep themselves happily entertained at the museum's brand new lifestyle concept store, The Other Shop, and the adjoining Curator Creative Cafe. Both of which are now open to the public at the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Photograph: Courtesy M+

Located on the B1 level of the M+ building next to the waterfront promenade of the Art Park, The Other Shop presents an assortment of carefully crafted merchandise ranging from children's books and toys to stationery, flower-inspired products to art prints, athletic wear to hand-crafted items by local artists. The venue also features a zero-waste wall for visitors to bring in their own containers and purchase a selection of skincare products and other toiletries. 

Photograph: Courtesy Curator Creative Cafe at M+

Meanwhile, over at the Curator Creative Cafe, visitors will be led on a multisensory journey filled with coffee, food, and of course, art! During the cafe's grand opening, a wide range of Asian cuisine – from Japanese to Thai to local Hong Kong food – will take over the menu, with each dish beautifully presented as though it's an art piece. 

Photograph: Courtesy Curator Creative Cafe at M+

On the coffee front, the cafe has collaborated with M2M Coffee to present a series of beverages made with Yunan Menglian coffee beans, which provides a smooth, rich tone of hazelnut with a strong rum aroma and a lingering aftertaste of cocoa. To make your visit all the more special, customers can choose to print a personal photograph or a piece of artwork onto their own drinks (cold beverages only) with the cafe's colour printing machine from Korea. 

The cafe will also incorporate different food and drink items into its menu to coincide with the latest exhibitions at the soon-to-open museum, giving you all the more reasons to visit time and again.

Want to hear more about the latest foodie events or pop-ups and find out what's happening in Hong Kong? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.