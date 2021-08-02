New cafe and lifestyle shop opens at M+ in West Kowloon Cultural District

As we patiently wait for the M+ museum to officially open its doors, art lovers can keep themselves happily entertained at the museum's brand new lifestyle concept store, The Other Shop, and the adjoining Curator Creative Cafe. Both of which are now open to the public at the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Photograph: Courtesy M+

Located on the B1 level of the M+ building next to the waterfront promenade of the Art Park, The Other Shop presents an assortment of carefully crafted merchandise ranging from children's books and toys to stationery, flower-inspired products to art prints, athletic wear to hand-crafted items by local artists. The venue also features a zero-waste wall for visitors to bring in their own containers and purchase a selection of skincare products and other toiletries.

Photograph: Courtesy Curator Creative Cafe at M+

Meanwhile, over at the Curator Creative Cafe, visitors will be led on a multisensory journey filled with coffee, food, and of course, art! During the cafe's grand opening, a wide range of Asian cuisine – from Japanese to Thai to local Hong Kong food – will take over the menu, with each dish beautifully presented as though it's an art piece.

Photograph: Courtesy Curator Creative Cafe at M+

On the coffee front, the cafe has collaborated with M2M Coffee to present a series of beverages made with Yunan Menglian coffee beans, which provides a smooth, rich tone of hazelnut with a strong rum aroma and a lingering aftertaste of cocoa. To make your visit all the more special, customers can choose to print a personal photograph or a piece of artwork onto their own drinks (cold beverages only) with the cafe's colour printing machine from Korea.

The cafe will also incorporate different food and drink items into its menu to coincide with the latest exhibitions at the soon-to-open museum, giving you all the more reasons to visit time and again.

