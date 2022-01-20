Hong Kong
Timeout

New Era/Takashi Murakami
Photograph: Courtesy New Era/Takashi Murakami

New Era collabs with Takashi Murakami for a brand new collection

Available in Hong Kong from January 25

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
New year, new you – and new outfits? If you're looking to freshen up your wardrobe in time for Chinese New Year, check out the New Era x Takashi Murakami collection that's got every hipster, fashionista, and art lover talking. Featuring Murakami's iconic flowers and Mr. Dob characters, the highly-anticipated collection brings the artist's works to life through 16 headwear styles along with four apparel releases.

New Era/Takashi Murakami
Photograph: Courtesy New Era/Takashi Murakami9Twenty adjustable cap with single embroidered flower

Highlights of the collection include the 9Twenty adjustable series, where Murakami's designs take a more muted approach with solid-colour caps (ash-black and beige) and a single embroidered flower on the crown front. As for the brand's classic 59Fifty series, don't miss the black cap style dotted with the artist's famous smiling floral motifs, available exclusively in Hong Kong.

New Era/Takashi Murakami
Photograph: Courtesy New Era/Takashi MurakamiThe 59Fifty black cap with Murakami’s flowers artfully placed around the crown is available exclusive at New Era stores in Hong Kong

All items in the collection are priced between $499 to $699 and will be available in all Hong Kong New Era Stores starting January 25.

