New healthy-eating and nutrition-counselling cafe Grain of Salt opens in Central

Combining nutrition counselling, healthy food and drink, and community sports, Grain of Salt is Hong Kong's newest cafe concept to open in Central's Gough Street. Aiming to be a one-stop hub for health and wellness, the two-floor cafe will see founder Tiffany Shek, a registered dietician, conduct nutritional therapy and counselling to give advice to customers that seek help for health conditions on the top floor, while offering healthy food and drinks on the ground floor. The cafe also aims to play host to community sports activities such as group cycling and running, once the outbreak and social distancing situations improve.

Grain of Salt exterior

Grain of Salt offers cuisines that cater to a number of different dietary requirements, including vegan and pescatarian diets, which have been designed by Shek to target specific health goals. Highlights include avocado toast ($128) with shallots, mustard, and tamari roasted almonds that can be paired with homemade low-salt kimchi or soft boiled egg; Soup-er dumplings ($88) which are vegetable dumplings filled with shitake and tofu in a mushroom, kombu and cordyceps flower consomme; and GOS Salad ($128) with kale, quinoa and pickled carrots in a house-made almond sauce.

Soup-er dumplings

The house blend coffee at the cafe is a mix of Colombian, Brazilian and Ethiopian coffee beans that are roasted locally to a light to medium level. Meanwhile, low-caffeine drinks, such as the 'Thanks a Latte' series, and a collection of smoothies ($78/glass) is available. Opt for The Hulk, a green vegetable-based smoothie with kale, cucumber, celery, hemp seeds, and banana, or Follow Your Gut with mango, ginger, yoghurt, almond milk, cinnamon and hemp seeds, a smoothie packed with probiotics and fibre.

Beetroot cacao latte

Grain of Salt is located at 47 Gough St, Central and open from Monday to Sunday 8.30am-6pm.