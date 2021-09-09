New sustainable cafe and laundromat opens in Sheung Wan

OK, so the combination of cafes and laundromats is nothing new in the local cafe scene, but this pastel-coloured space – basically a flytrap for Instagrammers – in Sheung Wan sets itself apart by honing in on one element – sustainability. Founded by siblings Bryan and Cynthia Lok, Clean offers great coffee options along with self-service washing machines, all the while ensuring that they stay eco-friendly and resource-efficient.

The cafe only uses Rainforest Alliance Certified or Direct Trade beans. Their current house espresso blend comes from Brazil and Honduras, and is roasted locally in Peng Chau. Unlike most cafes, where plant-based milk is usually just an alternative option when ordering coffee, Clean uses Oatly oat milk drink as their default milk, with all of their drinks specially formulated to perfectly complement it (don’t worry, you can request dairy milk for an extra $2).

Clean’s selection of single origin beans is specially curated each season, so coffee heads can always have something new to look forward to. We highly recommend giving the Colombia El Paraiso Luna a try, where the beans have gone through a two-stage fermentation wash to reveal fruity, floral notes with hints of a bubblegum-like sweetness. And if it’s a ‘no coffee day’ for you, opt for other drinks such as the matcha latte and black sesame latte ($38-$40), or try cascara, a refreshing herbal tea made from the skin of coffee fruits ($30-$32).

As for those looking to get their laundry done, there are six mint green LG washing machines available. Simply choose a machine to load up with your laundry, select your machine on a kiosk screen and make your payment, then just click start and your 40-minute wash ($25) or dry ($35) cycle will begin. The machines use an environmentally-friendly detergent by Ecos and keep things cashless by only accepting payments via Octopus, Alipay, and Wechat pay – so you’ll get to keep your hands and your wallets clean!

Located at 100 Queen’s Road West, Sheung Wan, Clean’s coffee shop is open every day from 8am to 5pm, while the laundromat is open 24/7.

