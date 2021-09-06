Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Nicole Kidman
Photograph: Isaac Lawrence/AFP

Nicole Kidman leaves Hong Kong following dispute with Expats director

The Hollywood actress is said to have taken a two-month leave from filming in Hong Kong

https://media.timeout.com/images/105799760/image.jpg
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, who recently caused public outrage over her exemption on the city’s stringent quarantine rules, has reportedly left Hong Kong after having a dispute with Lulu Wang, the director for the upcoming Amazon Prime series Expats.

According to local media Oriental Daily, the crew was filming a scene in a pet shop near Fa Yuen Street in Mong Kok, but the actress left looking visibly upset after about two and a half hours on set, and subsequently took a car back to her residence at the Peak. It is said that filming was put on hold for three days before Kidman filed for a two-month leave away from the city.

There have been many speculations about the reason behind the quarrel. Some boiled it down to the local filming environment, which Kidman had difficulty in getting used to as filming often took place in front of large crowds, where the actress did not have much space to rest away from onlookers. Other local media outlets reported that Kidman and Wang had disagreements over an emotional scene that took place inside the pet shop, and what started as a rational debate between the two turned into a heated argument that ended with Kidman storming off the set.

However, Ming Pao reported that Wang had recently posted an Instagram story of Kidman and herself, along with their photographer, sitting on the floor having what appears to be a casual chit chat, with the caption "Making a movie!" and three heart emojis. Leading many to believe that the two have already patched things up – or that they were simply never in any dispute in the first place. 

Want to hear more about the latest news in Hong Kong? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.