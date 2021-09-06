Nicole Kidman leaves Hong Kong following dispute with Expats director

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, who recently caused public outrage over her exemption on the city’s stringent quarantine rules, has reportedly left Hong Kong after having a dispute with Lulu Wang, the director for the upcoming Amazon Prime series Expats.

According to local media Oriental Daily, the crew was filming a scene in a pet shop near Fa Yuen Street in Mong Kok, but the actress left looking visibly upset after about two and a half hours on set, and subsequently took a car back to her residence at the Peak. It is said that filming was put on hold for three days before Kidman filed for a two-month leave away from the city.

There have been many speculations about the reason behind the quarrel. Some boiled it down to the local filming environment, which Kidman had difficulty in getting used to as filming often took place in front of large crowds, where the actress did not have much space to rest away from onlookers. Other local media outlets reported that Kidman and Wang had disagreements over an emotional scene that took place inside the pet shop, and what started as a rational debate between the two turned into a heated argument that ended with Kidman storming off the set.

However, Ming Pao reported that Wang had recently posted an Instagram story of Kidman and herself, along with their photographer, sitting on the floor having what appears to be a casual chit chat, with the caption "Making a movie!" and three heart emojis. Leading many to believe that the two have already patched things up – or that they were simply never in any dispute in the first place.

