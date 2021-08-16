NOC Coffee Co. is giving away free coffee to celebrate its sixth anniversary

Homegrown coffee brand NOC Coffee Co. is turning six, and to celebrate, they've brewed up some special giveaways to thank their loyal patrons.

From August 16 to 22, NOC will be giving away a complimentary beverage voucher when you purchase a drink at any of their six store locations in Hong Kong. Only 20 vouchers are available at each store on a first-come-first-serve basis, so be sure to get to your nearest branch bright and early this week!

Deluxe gift box (valued at $4,286)

NOC will also be giving away a deluxe gift box (valued at $4,286) to six of their lucky followers on Instagram. The gift box includes 60 beverage vouchers, a bag of the brand's signature No. 18 house blend (200g), a NOC x MiiR Tumbler, a NOC Cap, a Kuku Asili Uganda drip bag box set, along with a box of NOC's new No. 18 specialty coffee capsules. The new coffee capsules offer the brand's signature No. 18 house blend – a heavy-bodied espresso blend with rich, nutty notes and aromas of dark chocolate – and can be purchased separately as a box of 10 for $68. The capsules are compatible with Nespresso machines and are 100 percent compostable too.

NOC's new No. 18 specialty coffee capsules

To enter the giveaway, simply follow @noccoffec on Instagram and 'like' the account's birthday giveaway post. Then, comment and leave a birthday wish for NOC, tag three friends and get them to follow NOC too. Lastly, share the post on your IG story, and NOC will select six winners based on whoever's the most creative – so, put on your creative hat! Click here for more details of the giveaway.

