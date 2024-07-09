Non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit: A step-by-step guide to applying

Starting July 10, non-Chinese permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macau can apply for a special permit to cross over to mainland China for up to 90 days at a time – whether it's for sightseeing or business purposes. Up until now, the fast-track immigration channels were only open to Hong Kong residents with 'Home Return Permit' cards, but now, this new travel permit is going to give everyone the same speedy access, without having to deal with customs declarations when coming and going. Read on for our guide on how to get started.

Who can apply for the non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit?

This permit, not limited to any nationality or industry, is intended for non-Chinese Hong Kong and Macau permanent residents who wish to travel to the mainland for short-term purposes. Applicants under the age of 18 can also apply, but they must be accompanied by their guardians.

What are the required documents for the Non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit?

Make sure you have a valid Hong Kong permanent identity card, a passport with a validity period of at least six months (excluding passports not recognised by the Chinese government), and a completed Application Form for Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macau Residents (Non-Chinese Citizens) with a recent photo.

Whether you’re from Hong Kong or Macau, you will also need a nationality certificate that is issued within six months prior to the date of application, which is either a Notice of Application for Access to Information from the HK Immigration Department, or the Certificate of Personal Data issued by the Macao Identification Services Bureau.

How long does it take to get my Non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit?

The permit will be issued within 20 working days after the application is officially accepted, and needs to be picked up within 12 months at one of the designated service centres. If you fail to collect it in time without justifiable reasons, the permit will be waived and cancelled. For applicants under the age of 18, their legal guardians can collect the permit on their behalf.

How much does the application cost?

The fee for the first application from Hong Kong is $260, while the fee for renewal or replacement from mainland China is 230 RMB.

A step-by-step guide to applying for the Non-Chinese Mainland Travel Permit:

Step 1: Complete an application form on the China Travel Service(CTS) Entry Permit Service Hong Kong Limited's website that requires your personal information, such as images of your Hong Kong Permanent Resident Identity Card and passport.

Step 2: After you’ve received an email notifying you that your pre-application has passed the preliminary review, you can log into the reservation system to book an appointment at a designated service centre. Make sure to bring with you a completed application form, Hong Kong Permanent Resident Identity Card, passport, and nationality certificates.

Step 3: If your application was successful after the payment and registration, you will receive an acceptance receipt that states your scheduled collection date.

Step 4: Simply pick up your permit within 12 months of the scheduled collection date and you’re good to go!

CTS Entry Permit Service Centres addresses

Hong Kong Island Service Centre

14/F Low Block, Grand Millennium Plaza, 181 Queen’s Road, Central

Kowloon East Service Centre

202 Tower 1, Enterprise Square, 9 Sheung Yuet Rd. Kowloon Bay

Kowloon West Service Centre

20F/, 22/F, K83, Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung

New Territories East Service Centre

Unit J, 26/F, Kings Wing Plaza, 1 On Kwan Street, Shek Mun, Sha Tin

New Territories West Service Centre

Unit 2707-2716 27/F, Tuen Mun Central Square, 22 Hoi Wing Road, New Territories

Mongkok Temporary Service Centre

3/F Tak Po Building, 62-72 Sai Yee Street, Mongkok

