Ocean Park Hong Kong to add bungee jumps and ziplines to new Adventure Zone

Ocean Park has recently announced its plans to create a brand-new Adventure Zone, covering approximately 120,000 square meters and offering a variety of new attractions, including bungee jumps and ziplines! Read on for more details about the new opening.

Set to open in 2028, the Adventure Zone will be located on the former sites of the popular attractions Raging River and Mine Train, divided into three main areas each designed to offer unique experiences. To access the new zone, however, visitors will need to grab themselves separate admission tickets.

Ocean Park Hong Kong

At the former Boardwalk Cafe site, visitors can look forward to two exhilarating ziplines, each about 1,000 meters long. One will soar over Water World, and the other will weave through lush greenery, giving you breathtaking views of Aberdeen Harbour and the southern coast of Hong Kong. For those seeking more thrills, three adrenaline-pumping dry slides with steep drops and sharp turns will definitely provide an exhilarating rush.

Over at the former site of the Mine Train, its iconic dome-shaped structure will be transformed into an activity hub complete with scenic walkways and a ropes park, and the nearby Luge – Alpine Coaster will offer various gravity-defying adventures. Meanwhile, the area around the former Raging River will be transformed, featuring bungee jumps, a twin giant swing, outdoor playgrounds, climbing walls, and more.

