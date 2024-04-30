The sun sets on this cinema after more than half a century of serving the city

After serving Hong Kong’s moviegoers for more than 50 years, President Theatre will cease operations on April 30. This small two-screen cinema in Causeway Bay was the flagship of Newport Circuit, and opened back in October 1966.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons/Wpcpey

In a short Facebook post, Newport Circuit announced that the President Theatre would be “closing down with honour”, and thanked the public for its support over the years. Citizens have since taken to the comments to express their sadness over the demise of yet another Hong Kong institution, with many naming the cinema as a source of collective memories for those who live on Hong Kong Island. This closure means its operator Newport Circuit will now be left with only two cinemas: the Newport Theatre in Mong Kok and the Hyland Theatre in Tuen Mun.

If you’d like to bid the President Theatre farewell and take pictures for commemorative purposes, today’s your last chance!