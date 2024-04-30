Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
President Theatre
Photograph: Joshua Lin

President Theatre will close its doors permanently on April 30

The sun sets on this cinema after more than half a century of serving the city

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung
Advertising

After serving Hong Kong’s moviegoers for more than 50 years, President Theatre will cease operations on April 30. This small two-screen cinema in Causeway Bay was the flagship of Newport Circuit, and opened back in October 1966. 

president theatre
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons/Wpcpey

In a short Facebook post, Newport Circuit announced that the President Theatre would be “closing down with honour”, and thanked the public for its support over the years. Citizens have since taken to the comments to express their sadness over the demise of yet another Hong Kong institution, with many naming the cinema as a source of collective memories for those who live on Hong Kong Island. This closure means its operator Newport Circuit will now be left with only two cinemas: the Newport Theatre in Mong Kok and the Hyland Theatre in Tuen Mun. 

If you’d like to bid the President Theatre farewell and take pictures for commemorative purposes, today’s your last chance!

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.