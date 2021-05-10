Redress opens first permanent secondhand clothing store in Sham Shui Po

Looking for a seasonal wardrobe change? Want to chuck away your old clothes? You might want to stop and think first before your next purchase. According to the Hong Kong Environmental Protection Department in 2019, an average of 339 tonnes of textiles was discarded every day into Hong Kong landfills (a blue whale – the largest animal on earth – weights up to 200 tonnes. So, you do the math). Luckily, there are a handful of charities and NGOs like Redress dedicated to raising awareness on textile waste and minimising the negative impacts of fashion – and they’re opening their first permanent secondhand clothing store in Sham Shui Po!

Located on 78 Apliu Street, The Redress Closet offers a wide selection of high quality, pre-loved fashion items at affordable prices. From womenswear and menswear to accessories and bags, you can easily change up your wardrobe without contributing to any textile waste. The public is also encouraged to bring in and drop off unwanted clothing at the shop, or head to any of their 34 collection points across town.

To celebrate the shop's grand opening, celebrity stylist Cheryl Yam (@wwchezw) will be making an appearance on Friday, May 14, to give shoppers fashion tips and help them style their fashion finds. A photo contest will also be held from May 14 (10am) to May 16 (11.59pm) where shoppers will have the chance to win a gift certificate of $500 to be spent at The Redress Closet. To bag the prize, simply post a picture of yourself holding or wearing your new purchase from the store on Instagram, describe in the caption why you chose to shop secondhand, tag @Getredressed, and include the hashtags #78Apliu and #TheRedressCloset. The winner will be announced on Monday, May 17. Good luck, shoppers!

Want to hear the latest city news and learn about what's happening in the city? Subscribe to our newsletter and be the first to get the news!