Sail away on luxury with Connexus Travel

Explore the oceans with Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises as they return to welcome guests on new voyages

Life without travel has been a little monotonous lately, to say the least. So, when news of cruises returning to the oceans came around, it's safe to say that the excitement was felt by all. Thankfully, it’s not just any voyage we’re talking about. Connexus Travel, the first travel agent to register in Hong Kong with over 70 years of travel management experience and an exclusive member of the leading travel network Virtuoso, has a comprehensive partnership with cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.

Providing tailor-made products and services to meet diverse travel needs, Connexus Travel is offering unique experiences from the two sister cruise lines. Oceania Cruises, known for serving 'The Finest Cuisine at Sea' and its destination-driven trips, holds a fleet of six ships, three of which: Riviera, Insignia, and Sirena, will be returning to sea by late 2021, along with Marina which has already been scheduled to set sail from Copenhagen in August 2021. Meanwhile, luxury all-inclusive cruise liner Regent Seven Seas Cruises will return with the ‘world’s most luxurious fleet’ of five ships for extraordinary experiences in spacious and stylish all-suite accommodations to destinations across the world.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises - Hands-on cooking classes on M/S Marina and M/S Riviera

Choose from the highlighted itineraries with Oceania which all include pre-paid gratuities with Virtuoso and special offers that can also be combined with OLife Choice amenities, from free shore excursions, beverage package or shipboard credit, for extra flexibility during your vacation. Book by August 31 2021 and enjoy 50 percent reduced deposits.

Embark on an eight-day Aegean and Ancient Tides voyage (sailing date June 30, 2022) on Nautica and cruise from historical Turkey to the gorgeous isles of Greece, starting at Istanbul and ending in Piraeus; explore on the 11-day Ramblas to Renaissance cruise (sailing date August 18, 2022) on Riviera through sun-drenched Spain and Italy which starts at Barcelona and ends in Civitavecchia; or head North to the peaks and cities to discover Montreal, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New York, and Boston from Montreal to New York City on an 11-day Crimson Colours (sailing date September 21, 2022) trip on the Insignia.

Baby back rib salad on Oceania Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

For those who prefer to revel in the luxuries of the Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Virtuoso are offering a welcome cocktail party as well as an exclusive shore experience or shipboard credits on select itineraries, which can be combined with discounted fares or Ultimate Alaska promotions.

Top cruise itineraries discounted fares of up to 25 percent off with 50 percent reduced deposits (book by August 31, 2021) include Regent’s 2022 Reunion Cruise with the brand’s CEO Jason Montague, on a 16-day voyage on the elegant Seven Seas Voyager from Southampton in England to Reykjavík in Iceland (sailing date: July 15, 2022) on an unrivalled all-inclusive experience with unlimited shore excursions, beverages, gratuities, specialty restaurants, and more, or from Southampton in England to Copenhagen in Denmark (sailing date: August 7, 2022) on a 13-day cruise on the latest addition to the Regent fleet - Seven Seas Splendor.

Seven Seas Splendor - Luxury Perfected

Another featured cruise on the Seven Seas Mariner, with its refurbished suites and spaces and new culinary experiences, takes guests from Seward in Alaska to Vancouver in Canada (sailing date: September 14, 2022) on an epic eight-day trip. Consider extending your trip and experience Ultimate Alaska with a free three-night pre- or post-cruise Vancouver land programme with 50 percent reduced deposits (book by August 31, 2021).

For more information about all the cruises, contact Connexus Travel at cruise@connexustravel.com or 3151 8887 on WhatsApp.